State needs to act to stop coronavirus
State needs to act to stop coronavirus

It seems the coronavirus is on the rise in Nebraska. Why doesn’t the governor start doing something? Why not mandate masks and close bars and restaurants for a two-week period and see if this helps? He has done absolutely nothing to make people safe since this whole thing started. There are over 211,000 deaths in the U.S.

To me it seems somebody needs to take the bull by the horns and do something. It’s not going away by itself, so let’s help each other.

