State Veterans Cemetery: A lasting memorial

The Hall County Hero Flight Association has recently launched fundraising efforts to transform the current Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Capital Avenue in Grand Island into a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery. The goal is to raise $750,000 (a 10% matching obligation), with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration covering the remaining cost of the $7.5 million for the cemetery development project. The target date for the $750,000 is Aug. 1 — we need your help to obtain this goal.