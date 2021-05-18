State Veterans Cemetery: A lasting memorial

The Hall County Hero Flight Association has recently launched fundraising efforts to transform the current Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Capital Avenue in Grand Island into a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery. The goal is to raise $750,000 (a 10% matching obligation), with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration covering the remaining cost of the $7.5 million for the cemetery development project. The target date for the $750,000 is Aug. 1 — we need your help to obtain this goal.
Make checks payable to The Hall County Hero Flight and mail them to: The Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
For additional information, contact the Hall County Veterans Service Office at 308-385-5065 for a complete packet of detailed information about the proposed Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.
Thank you for your generous contribution. And 100% of your monetary donation will be used to create a beautiful and lasting memorial for our fallen heroes.