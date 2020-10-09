Still time to donate to Wreaths Across America

The Wreaths Across America (WAA) committee wishes to thank all those who participated in or helped support the WAA Car Show fundraiser Saturday at the Veterans Club. Thanks also to Lynch Carnival for providing food trucks for the event. We had a very successful day and a great variety of vehicles on display.

We are over halfway to our goal of raising funds to place a wreath on every gravesite at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Wreaths cost $15 each and we need 1,391 wreaths.

Donations can be made by making checks out to GI Express and mailing them to GI Express, Attn: Tammie Dimmitt, 432 S. Stuhr Road, Grand Island, NE 68801. Donations can also be made through the VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347 Facebook page by clicking on the link to the WAA site. Flyers will soon be posted around Grand Island with a QR code to donate directly from your phone. The last day to accept donations is Wednesday, Nov. 25. The WAA ceremony will be Dec. 19. More details will follow.