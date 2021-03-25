Stimulus does little for U.S. people

I’m assuming that most of the national public elected officials in Washington, D.C., are of some degree of higher intelligence, but are just not at the moment exhibiting that intelligence to its fullest extent. Many of them are waving the U.S. Constitution in one hand while they have not read it in its entirety in years, and are waving the Bible in the other hand and have not read most of it ever.

With all of the issues that are facing this group of elected officials at the moment, I decided it was time to at least provide the first paragraph of the U.S. Constitution, as this says so much.

“We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect Union establish Justice, insure Domestic Tranquility provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessing of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

This document is to provide these things to “ourselves,” meaning the American citizens. Make no mistake about it, all these items are for the domestic citizens of this great nation of the United States of America, not for any other foreign nation or organization, let alone illegal immigrants.