Stop abortion now

Sitting in a medical clinic waiting room, I happened upon an article by Alana Semuels in Time Magazine titled “Why isn’t Inflation Ending?” The writer explained that long-term demographics have caused our labor shortage — “…causing companies to raise wages - and thus prices - to attract available workers.”

She believes the answer to this problem is for the baby boomers, who retired early, to go back to work, and we need more immigrants.

She stated, “Last year, the U.S. population grew at 0.1%, its slowest rate since the nation’s founding, according to the Census.” (And how many babies were aborted last year?)

She continues, “And the fertility rate continues to decline.” (And how many babies were aborted in the last three months?) “By 2034, older adults will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history.” (How many babies have been aborted — they would now be working adults.)

In my opinion, we need to stop aborting our children at the unforgiving average rate of 1 million per year. And these are only the ones that were reported. According to the Guttmacher Institute, over 63 million babies have been aborted since the Roe V. Wade decision in 1973. In order to help you grasp this number of people, that is more than the population of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and Kansas City combined.

Yes, we need more adults; but we will never have them as long as we continue to kill them in the womb.