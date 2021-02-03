Street snow removal causes problems for city’s residents

Snow removal is a problem.

I am 81 and have a few medical problems. I clean off my drive and try to be a good citizen and clear my sidewalks. The snow plows go by and pack my drive and sidewalks 2 ½ to 3 feet high with packed snow. I try to unpack it with my little snowblower, but it just won’t cut it on the street sidewalks.

My heart pounds like a basketball bouncing on a hardwood floor. Maybe I should just not clean the sidewalks like my neighbors to the south of me. I don’t know the answers to this. I just hope somebody will call 911 when I lay there with a heart attack. I wish I had the funds to pay someone to help, but we don’t.

Have a great day and try to keep safe. Keep the sidewalks clean — the city could fine you.