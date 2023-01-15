Students help spread holiday cheer

Each year the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handmade holiday ornament to send to a sailor, soldier or a veteran. These ornaments are in the shape of Nebraska on cardstock and decorated by the students of various schools around the state. The ornaments are then combined to be sent to both the blue and gold crews of the USS Nebraska Submarine, The USS Omaha Littoral Combat Ship and the four Nebraska veterans homes in time for the holidays.

There are several schools across Nebraska that partner with the Nebraska Admirals to make this happen. We also had a table at the Nebraska State Fair for attendees to decorate an ornament. This year we were blessed to have several new schools join our endeavor. The Admirals had a goal of 1,100 ornaments to be sent out. Imagine our surprise when all counted we had more than 2,400! Due to the amount of ornaments received, we were also able to include Offutt Airforce Base to our distribution list. The master sergeant was amazed and so thankful on behalf of his crew.

The Nebraska Admirals Association could not do this without the help of all the schools, teachers and students all over the state sharing their holiday spirit. Thank you to everyone who helped in any way with Operation Ornament.

We hear from many sailors who keep their ornaments and continue to put them up each year even after they leave the military for other careers.

Check us out on Facebook or on line at: www.nebraskaadmirals.org

Annette Partridge

Fleet Admiral

Nebraska Admirals Association