Students helped with holiday gifts to sailors

The Nebraska Admirals Association would like to thank the students, teachers, staff and administration of Cedar Hollow Elementary and Dodge Elementary schools for helping us make the holidays a little brighter for the sailors aboard the USS Nebraska SSBN739 submarine and the USS Omaha littoral combat ship, as well as veterans living in veterans homes across the state.

The students created Nebraska-shaped ornaments filled with greetings and words of appreciation, which has been a tradition with the Nebraska Admirals Association since the days of Operation Desert Storm. The students from the two schools along with other schools across the state did their part to contribute to the 1,500-plus ornaments needed for “Operation Ornament.”

Thank you, students, for making a positive difference in the lives of those who have served and are currently serving. Your kindness and thoughtfulness stretches across the globe. You are today’s “Rock Stars.”

Thanks again to Angie Eberle and Scott Mazour and the rest of the teachers and students of the Cedar Hollow and Dodge schools for helping the Nebraska Admirals make “Operation Ornament” another success this year.