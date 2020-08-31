Students should enter contests for scholarship opportunities

The Grand Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1347 and its Auxiliary sponsor three scholarship competitions each year. The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to all sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. The student must submit a typewritten essay of 300 to 400 words. This topic for this year’s competition is “What is Patriotism to Me.” This is a nationwide competition with the top winner in each state receiving at least a $500 scholarship. The first-place national award is $5,000 plus an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the winner and a parent.
The Voice of Democracy competition is open to all high school students. The student must submit an original 3- to 5-minute essay on a standard CD or flash drive. The topic for the Voice of Democracy competition this year is “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?” Local winners compete at the district level and each district winner competes for the state prize. State winners receive a trip to Washington, D.C., and compete for scholarship prizes up to $30,000.
The third scholarship opportunity is the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The first place national prize for this competition is $15,000 and a trip to the VFW National Convention. The first-place art will be featured on the cover of the Auxiliary Magazine.
Deadline for Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy is Oct. 31. For VOD and Patriot’s Pen information, students at GISH can contact Mr. Redman for more information; students at all other schools should contact the counselor’s office. Patriotic Art information has been sent to the Art Department at each high school. More detailed information can also be found on the VFW or Auxiliary websites, or by calling LaVonne Catron at 382-2663.
