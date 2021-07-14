 Skip to main content
Studies show 97% of experts believe in global warming
A letter to the editor in the Independent on July 10 began with the statement that “more than 17,000 of the world’s leading scientists have stated that there is no global warming climate change.”

Authors of seven climate consensus studies — including Naomi Oreskes, Peter Doran, William Anderegg, Bart Verheggen, Ed Maibach, J Stuart Carlton, and John Cook — co-authored a paper that had two key conclusions:

— Depending on how you measure the expert consensus, it is somewhere between 90% and 100% that agree humans are responsible for climate change with most of the studies finding 97% consensus among publishing climate scientists.

— The greater the climate expertise among those surveyed, the higher the consensus on human-caused global warming.

So, if 17,000 or 3% of scientists have stated there is no global warming, then 549,666 or 97% agree there is human-caused global warming.

Who knew that there were so many climate scientists?

