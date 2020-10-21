Stuhr Museum an asset to state

I’d like to thank the staff at the Stuhr Museum for the amazing work they did to make my fused glass art show a success, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
The Stuhr Museum and their programming are an asset to not only Grand Island, but central Nebraska and visitors to our beautiful state. It is a gem.
I appreciate the Stuhr Museum staff’s hard work and attention to detail. I’d like to thank the Grand Island Independent and other media outlets for the coverage of the show.
I hope those who haven’t been to Stuhr, give it a try.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!