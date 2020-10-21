 Skip to main content
Stuhr Museum an asset to state
Stuhr Museum an asset to state

I’d like to thank the staff at the Stuhr Museum for the amazing work they did to make my fused glass art show a success, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

The Stuhr Museum and their programming are an asset to not only Grand Island, but central Nebraska and visitors to our beautiful state. It is a gem.

I appreciate the Stuhr Museum staff’s hard work and attention to detail. I’d like to thank the Grand Island Independent and other media outlets for the coverage of the show.

I hope those who haven’t been to Stuhr, give it a try.

