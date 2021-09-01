Sunflowers are beautiful and help clean the air

I thank God for beautiful sunflowers. I grew up on a farm on the south end of York County on old Highway 81 in the 1930s. As kids, we were sent to the fields with corn knives to chop down the sunflowers. My family thought of them as our enemy.

I now intentionally grow them in our yard. Their rough leaves have a million stamata that open and close constantly. This action cleans our air and also provides great beauty. Their value is far more extensive. I invite you to let Google inform you of their many uses. Enjoy the free sight of them on many roadsides. What I once considered an “enemy” I now regard as a valued “friend.”