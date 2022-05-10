 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support ‘America the Beautiful’ initiative

  • 0

It’s time for Nebraskans to rally behind a conservation initiative that will help our wildlife by conserving 30% of our lands and waters: the America the Beautiful initiative.

I’m a hunter, angler and all-around outdoorsman. I’ve seen firsthand how wildlife habitat has been degraded by poor water management, invasive species and human development.

The goal of the initiative is to invest in locally-driven initiatives to conserve habitat, restore degraded lands, maintain working landscapes, and offer incentives to private landowners to foster conservation. It’s the right thing to do and Nebraskans know it. A recent statewide poll showed that 83% of Nebraskans think that more needs to be done to protect our land, water and wildlife.

One key component of the initiative is investment in conservation easements, which are an essential tool for wildlife conservation in a state where 97% of the land is in private ownership. These easements allow farmers and ranchers — the people who know these lands best — to make the best decisions about how to manage their lands so that habitat and water resources are conserved.

People are also reading…

Unfortunately, our governor has allowed himself to be misled by a discredited fringe group from Texas that is spreading misinformation. But as the polling demonstrates, most Nebraskans won’t fall for the group’s rhetoric.

Please join me in speaking out in support of America the Beautiful for the benefit of wildlife, our ranchers and farmers, our children and grandchildren and all who are lucky enough to call Nebraska their home.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where s…

More support for Verplank

I am the current Hall County Deputy Treasurer. Some of you may not know, but the deputy is chosen by the treasurer. I was fortunate enough to …

We need Sandy Skeen Ballard

I am confident when Sandy Skeen Ballard is elected Hall County treasurer she will handle her new responsibilities as an experienced, hands-on leader.

Helzer knowledgeable, open-minded

I am writing this letter to express my support for Danielle Helzer, who is running for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6. I be…

Law and order platform

Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts