Support LB929 for new moms

As a pediatrician and mom of three, I want to express my thanks to state Sen. Anna Wishart for introducing Legislative Bill 929.

LB929 should be supported by every state senator. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new moms from two months to 12 months. Organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, all support extending postpartum coverage.

As a medical professional, I can assure you that pregnancy-related health complications may not surface until weeks or even months after delivery. Some of these complications include blood clots, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, stroke and postpartum depression. Lack of health insurance coverage creates even more complications, such as delays in seeking care and appropriate follow-up.

Health problems during pregnancy and postpartum impose a significant economic burden on families, communities and the health system. Extending Medicaid coverage could potentially mitigate part of this burden by ensuring moms can prevent or treat health issues before becoming progressively severe.

LB929 is long overdue in Nebraska. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born on Medicaid are already guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. I urge the Legislature to pass this very important bill to help ensure the health of all Nebraskans.