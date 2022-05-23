Support marriage, fathers

Up until the early ‘70s, fidelity and marriage was encouraged and celebrated. Men took pride in working, supporting their wives and families and protecting women. Since then marriage and raising families has been mocked and ridiculed by the media and feminists. A man who is loyal and faithful to his wife is called a Neanderthal by the feminists.

Mary Kay Ash who founded and owned Mary Kay Cosmetics made a profound statement when asked what she thought of the feminist movement. Ash said, “I don’t want anything to do with the feminist movement. I got where I am by hard work and persistence, not whining, complaining and crying victim hood.”

Scott Shellady in his March 19 column in The Independent made some good statements. On oil and inflation, he said oil companies should be allowed to go back to drilling for oil in the U.S. so that we can be energy independent and not beholding to oil prices from bad actors around the world. We need to be reminded that we were energy independent 15 months ago. The inflation rate was 1.5 % just 15 months ago. Shellady said, “Get rid of your energy problem and you will get rid of your energy problem.” He also made another good statement, “I believe in climate change, where I live the climate changes four times a year.”

There is a crisis in America. The Democrats, liberals, media and feminists don’t want to discuss. The crisis of fatherlessness causes anxiety, depression, bad grades in school, large high school dropout rates and crime in your people. Any effort to bring fathers back into the lives of the children they father is soundly denounced by the feminists and Democrats. Former President Ronald Reagen made another profound statement, “Government isn’t the solution, government is the problem.”