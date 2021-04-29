Supporting private schools a poor use of tax dollars

Reading the Wednesday letter in regard to passing LB364, I was curious how many people this might impact.

Some quick searching shows for the 2021 school year, there are 237 top private schools in Nebraska, serving 42,184 students. So LB364 would help those schools. Then you look again and see that, of those 237, 201 are religiously affiliated private schools, serving 39,765 students. Out of the 359,672 students in all of Nebraska, that is 11% of students. This seems significant because the population of private school students who are not attending religiously affiliated schools is less than 1%.

As the bill is phrased, for those “... who are paying taxes in support of public elementary and secondary schools, choosing privately operated schools for their children can be a financial burden ...” Perhaps there is a better solution than to ask for tax changes that take money from all students to help a family with the burden of an average $3,000 to $7,000 yearly tuition.

Asking for $10,000 in credits to be set aside because some families have the burden of being able to choose to go to private school while other kids can’t afford to eat a school lunch seems like a poor way to handle our tax dollars and ensure that students in Nebraska are treated equally, regardless of race, creed, religion, gender, sexuality, financial status or ability.