The Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving former President Donald Trump’s alleged constitutional violations regarding profiting from a foreign government.

The largest American office of China’s largest bank sits on the 20th floor of Trump Tower. The bank doesn’t welcome visitors, and a man guards the elevators downstairs — one of the perks of forking over an estimated $2 million a year for the space.

So our Supreme Court can refuse to hear cases until the perpetrator is no longer in office and therefore the case is moot.

Never mind that the emoluments cases against him were brought while he was president, for violations while he was president. They are not cases brought after his term ended.

This looks like an indication of how the Supreme Court might rule if Trump takes impeachment No. 2 to them on the grounds that he’s no longer president. They just said that the Emoluments Clause doesn’t matter, because he’s no longer president.

There is no law stating a president cannot be prosecuted while in office. It’s a memo written in the Department of Justice to hide corruption of politicians so that the lawyers in the DOJ can keep their jobs.