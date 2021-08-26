Take care of our own people before accepting refugees

I would like to take on the Omaha World Herald regarding their editorial saying that Nebraska should continue its tradition of welcoming refugees, as reprinted in the Independent on Aug. 18.

As a state, we do not need to solve the world’s problem. I feel for these refugees, but I also feel for the people of Nebraska. We have problems here to take care of first. Yes, I said first. If we cannot solve our problems and take care of our citizens of the state, why should we take on more problems?

We need to cut back on the undocumented immigrants who I know we have in the state.

If we would spend and treat the legal citizens of Nebraska, the homeless and unemployed ones better, then we could help refugees. But we first need to take care of our house before taking anymore problems. Why do you think we are always looking for more money to get better schools, cut property taxes, keep our roads up and other things when we already are overspending on illegal immigrants? Just take a darn good look at the southern border and how many people are coming into this country illegally. Who is going to pay for their keep and all the other things they need? No wonder we cannot cut property taxes, help schools, etc. There is a limit as to how much you do before it is too much.

One short remark on Mr. Leonard McCarty’s Aug. 18 letter to the editor on getting vaccinated and masks. We all have rights — not you or me — but all. You do what you want and I have the right to do what I need to do; that is what is everyone’s right. Otherwise you are saying your rights are more than my rights. The Constitution says everyone has rights, not just a few. I’m 76 years old and have seen a lot of freedoms taken away by this country.