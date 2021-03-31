Take the stimulus challenge, give to charity

I am proposing a challenge to those who are in a situation such as ours. My family’s income has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we have received the economic stimulus payments from our government, whose purpose is to help citizens suffering financially and to stimulate the economy.

Normally, if we receive a windfall like this we would invest it in our retirement and it would do nothing to stimulate the local economy. My wife and I have decided to donate the total sum of all the stimulus payments we receive to local charities who help the less fortunate. There are many worthy local organizations in the Grand Island area.

Furthermore, I challenge those who can do this to do it anonymously. In Matthew 6 Jesus says it is hypocritical to make a show of your giving to build yourself up in the eyes of men. I have agonized over this letter for weeks, but I know of no better way to challenge the community than with a letter to the editor. Unfortunately, I cannot do this anonymously. Don’t compliment me for doing this. It is just what I feel God is requiring of me.