Taking advantage of tax loopholes is nothing new

I find myself in rare agreement with President Trump regarding the story about his income tax payments over the past decades. It is fake news. Real news would have been that he paid significant amounts in income tax during this period. The public knows that by using accounting maneuvers, tax shelters and loopholes, the rich often pay little or no income tax. Decades ago, the hotelier Leona Helmsley stated, “Only the little people pay taxes.” There was nothing “new” in this latest example of special privilege for the wealthy.
I also want to point out that President Trump is in the driver’s seat about this. He can release his tax filings any time he chooses. If The New York Times is shown to be substantially incorrect on this, President Trump will have delivered a devastating blow to the paper’s credibility.
Finally, please note that the opposite of fake is real. Calling something fake has nothing to do with it being true or false.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!