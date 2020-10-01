Taking advantage of tax loopholes is nothing new

I find myself in rare agreement with President Trump regarding the story about his income tax payments over the past decades. It is fake news. Real news would have been that he paid significant amounts in income tax during this period. The public knows that by using accounting maneuvers, tax shelters and loopholes, the rich often pay little or no income tax. Decades ago, the hotelier Leona Helmsley stated, “Only the little people pay taxes.” There was nothing “new” in this latest example of special privilege for the wealthy.