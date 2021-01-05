 Skip to main content
Teachers, others at risk need vaccine quickly
I am writing this in response to the article, “Nebraska official says elderly will get COVID vaccine before teachers, other essential workers,” that appeared on page 3A of the Jan. 2 paper.

I am an old person (80) and will definitely get a vaccination when it is my turn. But please give my share of the vaccine to a teacher, any school employee, ambulance personnel, policeman, essential personnel, etc.

Most old people are probably being more careful and do not have to go to work each day. Teachers, etc., are at higher risk.

Everyone wear your mask, take good care of yourself and be thoughtful of others. There is an end in sight of this crazy 2020 phenomenon.

