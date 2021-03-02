TeamMates changes lives and communities

I was approached to become a TeamMates mentor when I became the school resource officer at Grand Island Senior High. At first I was hesitant, but I am so thankful that I did. As a police officer in very trying times, I wanted to do everything I could to make some positive contacts and experiences in our community. I was paired up with a mentee whose family has had a lot of negative contacts with law enforcement. Being his TeamMate, I was able to show him that police officers are people, too, and that he can be more than what he has seen growing up. And I was able to be a stable, positive male influence for him.

My experience with the program has helped ME grow as well. It has helped me to understand the at-risk youth in our community better, to understand why they may think and act the way they do, and it makes it easier when dealing with them professionally. It has also been a humbling experience.

So many times I, myself, have taken for granted that I always had positive male influences in my life and I understand more now how fortunate I was. Being a positive role model is so important for youth today and I hope I have done my part helping direct and influence my TeamMate so maybe someday HE will want to be a part of this program.

I support and am part of the TeamMates mentoring program because it’s about being part of something bigger than yourself. It truly is a program that changes lives and communities.