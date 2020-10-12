 Skip to main content
TeamMates mentors get as much as mentees
TeamMates is important for mentors as well as mentees.

I am finding out just how much I miss my weekly meetings with my mentee since we have not met since COVID-19 shut us down in March. I looked forward to our Tuesday lunch meetings at Grand Island High School to hear about her week and play a game or two.

If you are an adult looking for someway to “give back,” consider joining TeamMates — it requires only an hour out of your week — you are able to stay connected to the schools and develop a friendship that will probably last you a lifetime.

