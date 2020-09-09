Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department doing great job keeping us informed

I am writing to express my gratitude to the Central District Health Department’s (CDHD) administration and staff for their hard work during the national public health emergency we face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with the standards of public health, a vital government function designed to protect and improve the well-being of our community, CDHD is fulfilling its commitment to our community in the following ways:
1) Consistent crisis communication that includes updated data.
2) Promotion of health by providing education to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
3) Working collectively with the community to achieve the desired outcome — decreased illness and deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Having worked in public health for nearly 30 years, I know how challenging it is when public opinion doesn’t match the science and processes used in public health to limit the spread of infectious diseases. In those situations it requires courage and conviction on the part of public health officials to stand firm when advocating for the health of people residing in the communities they serve.
Throughout the pandemic, I have witnessed, via media sources, Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director, demonstrate fortitude in the face of dealing with the complexities of a pandemic, including opposition from members of the community who do not support strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The efforts of Teresa Anderson and her staff are greatly appreciated. Thank you for your commitment to protecting the health of everyone who resides in Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.