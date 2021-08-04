Terry Branstad is good choice for ag summit keynote speaker

I am delighted that the former ambassador to China and former governor of Iowa, Terry Branstad, will keynote the Governor’s Ag and Economic Summit Aug. 4 in Kearney. I have spoken with former Gov. Branstad several times. He holds the distinction of being America’s longest serving governor (around 22 years via two stints in that office). Branstad brings a wealth of knowledge from his days as ambassador to China and is obviously well-acquainted with how the Chinese leaders think and their positions on trade.

I have met and spoken with Gov. Pete Ricketts several times as well, and I think the combined ag and economic forum (which is normally divided but unified this year due to the pandemic ) is a wise decision and enables Nebraska ranchers, farmers, businesses and citizens at-large to put their heads together and pool ideas by way of such a “fireside chat” type of forum.

When it comes to the slogan “Growing Nebraska,” I think that Nebraska would be wise (given the current presidential administration) to focus more heavily on trading with other U.S. states that are trying to cultivate new customers, such as Vietnam. Probably the pandemic has taught us that Americans need to be more self-reliant, and create a sustainable domestic economy.

Just months ago, millions of Americans received an “economic stimulus.” Although most people may have spent that money, I hope some people saved that money and when it comes time to buy something: “Buy American.” That will boost Nebraska and keep you and your family and your neighbors afloat. National economic and agricultural independence is wise at any time, but especially now.