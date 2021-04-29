Testing not reducing achievement gap, but preschool education is good step forward

After almost 12 years of statewide testing in Nebraska’s public schools, there has been no significant changes in Nebraska’s educational achievement gap between poor and affluent children. In fact, no state in the nation has seen any significant change in that achievement gap.

After the first statewide tests allowed us to quantify the achievement gap, results from later tests have simply confirmed that no matter how hard our educators worked, they could not change the achievement gap. Basically, 12 years of waste and misunderstanding.

But civil rights groups continue to demand nationwide testing in the vain hope that it will somehow turn educational achievement from high-poverty schools like Omaha South High School into that seen at affluent schools like Elkhorn South High. Because of the vain hope from such groups, we just keep wasting money and valuable teacher time on these tests.

Even after 12 years of wasteful testing, our Nebraska Legislature has accomplished little to help our educational efforts except to add unfunded mandates and to avoid diverting taxpayer money from public education to charter schools or private and religious schools.

While civil rights groups and our Legislature have been inept, Nebraska’s educators have read the research and have stepped up to the plate by increasing preschool efforts. In the 2019-20 school year there were 487 preschool programs in Nebraska. That means 89% of the elementary schools in Nebraska have preschool programs. More than 19,000 preschool students are benefiting from those programs. That is a 60% increase over those 12 years. Bless Nebraska’s educators for reading the research and putting the research into practice despite budget constraints.