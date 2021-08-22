Thank you for help with Peace Lutheran's Care Care Day

On Aug. 14, Peace Lutheran Church hosted its annual Car Care Day event. At this event, volunteers from our congregation completed free oil changes for individuals and families in our community who are in need of a helping hand.
We would like to thank NAPA for donating oil filters, Miller Tire for donating a gift certificate, and Thrivent Financial for a donation that allowed us to provide our guests with lunch while they were waiting for their oil changes to be completed.
The generosity of these businesses is greatly appreciated!
Darrin Rathman
Grand Island