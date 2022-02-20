Thank you for lunch
My grandfather’s generation, the World War II generation, is the greatest generation that ever lived because after World War II all Grandpa wa…
On several different incidents recently, mainly in the evenings, I have encountered close calls when driving around town in Grand Island at di…
This is an open letter by Jack Wilson to the Regency Apartment Board of Directors in regards to the published statement made by Board Presiden…
Special thanks to our fearless leader Dr. Tawana Grover for showing up to the State of the City festivities maskless — perfect way to lead by …
I was very pleased to read in The Grand Island Independent that Central Community College and Wayne State College have forged a partnership th…
I was very disappointed in Jim Pillen’s ad where he was brandishing a weapon while discussing President Biden and Dr. Fauci. It’s not cute, fu…
As a pediatrician and mom of three, I want to express my thanks to state Sen. Anna Wishart for introducing Legislative Bill 929.
My husband and I were shopping at north Super Saver on Jan. 13. While checking out, the cashier told me not to put my card in yet, the lady wh…
Seems to me, we are witnessing a systematic dismantling of America and what we stand for by the progressive radical left. This is with the hel…
Here we are, in the state of Nebraska, where the biggest minority happens to be Latino and at the same time we have bills trying to make it ea…