Thank you for lunch
Thank you for lunch

Want to send out a big thank you to the folks who paid for our lunch at Jersey’s in Kearney on Sunday, Feb. 6. It was a good surprise.

It’s folks like you who make it great to live in Nebraska. We will pass this good deed on. Thanks again.

Bill and Shirley Freeman

Grand Island

