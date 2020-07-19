The year 2020 has been a challenge with the corona virus, protests, riots, Black Lives Matter and storms.
My son’s home had a lot of tree debris from the storm, as well as many others. With the task of cleaning up the debris, my daughter-in-law called her Bible study to cancel their showing. Some angels from the Bible study came and helped clean the tree debris all up.
We may be going through some tough times, but God’s angels came to help. I thank them and there are other angels out there. Thank you.
Let us give a smile to others, wave to others, say hello to others — the changes start with us. Let us all help each other, let us be angels. Thank you, God, for the angels.
Ginger Arvizo
2821 Kingston Circle
