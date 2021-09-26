Thank you for the assistance

A big thank you to all the people who helped my sister on Saturday, Sept. 11, before 1 a.m. at the north Walmart when she got dizzy. She couldn’t go anywhere and was waiting while I was in the vision center for an eye exam.

Thank you to: the man who helped her to the bench; the woman who asked how she was; the store manager, Terry, who helped and came to tell me while I was in the vision center that she was OK; Roberta in the vision center who got a wheelchair, brought my sister to wait for me and also helped get her out to our van so I didn’t have to bring the wheelchair back in; and to both a man and woman who helped but I didn’t get any names (you know who you are). Thank you so much.