 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank you GICC donors

  • 0

On May 5, 169 donors contributed $99,665 to Grand Island Central Catholic through the ninth annual Go Big Give. Sponsored by the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, nearly $1.3 million was raised for Grand Island area nonprofits, a record-breaking total.

Our gifts to GICC were designated for technology, updated curriculum and tuition assistance for families in need. All of this makes a real impact on academic achievement and also quality of life for many families. We are grateful for our $30,000 challenge fund from Mike and Jean Hamik, Dr. John and Barbara Reilly, and one anonymous donor.

The faculty and students at Central Catholic appreciate the parishioners, parents and donors for their donations and prayers. We are grateful for the many new and returning donors, for the businesses that provide match funds, and the United Way and Community Foundation for helping serve Grand Island families.

Thank you!

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where s…

More support for Verplank

I am the current Hall County Deputy Treasurer. Some of you may not know, but the deputy is chosen by the treasurer. I was fortunate enough to …

We need Sandy Skeen Ballard

I am confident when Sandy Skeen Ballard is elected Hall County treasurer she will handle her new responsibilities as an experienced, hands-on leader.

Helzer knowledgeable, open-minded

I am writing this letter to express my support for Danielle Helzer, who is running for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6. I be…

Law and order platform

Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts