Thank you GICC donors

On May 5, 169 donors contributed $99,665 to Grand Island Central Catholic through the ninth annual Go Big Give. Sponsored by the Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, nearly $1.3 million was raised for Grand Island area nonprofits, a record-breaking total.

Our gifts to GICC were designated for technology, updated curriculum and tuition assistance for families in need. All of this makes a real impact on academic achievement and also quality of life for many families. We are grateful for our $30,000 challenge fund from Mike and Jean Hamik, Dr. John and Barbara Reilly, and one anonymous donor.

The faculty and students at Central Catholic appreciate the parishioners, parents and donors for their donations and prayers. We are grateful for the many new and returning donors, for the businesses that provide match funds, and the United Way and Community Foundation for helping serve Grand Island families.

Thank you!