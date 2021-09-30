Thank you, Junk Jaunters

Thank you, all you Junk Jaunt workers and participants. Your efforts and energy are really appreciated.

Many smiles and exchanges of greetings end up with treasures being brought home. My treasured two purchases were a cross-stitch of thought, “The Circle of our Family is Forever.”

The other treasure I brought home was a picture, familiar to me from my childhood of Jesus holding a lamb. If we knew how he wants to protect us and hold us closer in these days we are in. Just trust that shepherd who loves those who flock to him.