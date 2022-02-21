Thank you for the time, talent and expertise you have given to Grand Island Northwest High School. You make our choirs special by just being here. It takes an exceptional person who is willing to go out of their way to meet the needs and change the lives of so many. You have helped every soul in the vocal music program look inside themselves to find a whole different person they never knew existed. For that, you deserve a million “thank yous.”

Relating to 2021’s 14 Karat Gold “Lighthouse” show, you are the light for each and every one of your students. There is no amount of darkness that is able to put out the shine you hold. Every morning we see the light on in your office, we know it’s going to be a good day because it means we get to spend class time with you. Your acts of kindness don’t go unnoticed and it is difficult to find words to express how much love we hold for you in our hearts as our teacher. There’s no one quite as special as you. Thank you Mr. Vyhlidal.