Thank you, senators, for tobacco and vaping laws
On behalf of the Tobacco Free Hall County Coalition, we would like to thank the Nebraska state senators for their passage of LB840 and LB1064.

Tobacco Free Hall County would like to give a special thanks to our local senator, Dan Quick, for introducing LB840 and helping Nebraska become healthier. LB840 adds electronic cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act. Aerosol from electronic cigarettes can contain harmful substances, not only for the user, but for bystanders as well. Grand Island already had added electronic cigarettes to its city code but now all of Hall County and Nebraska will be covered by this bill being passed.

LB1064 raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21. That has shown to reduce tobacco initiation in youths. It also puts Nebraska in agreement with the federal minimum age, passed in December 2019.

Thank you to all of the Nebraska state senators for helping make our state a healthier place to live.

