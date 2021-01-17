Thanks for dessert!
For the first time since 1800, it is not certain that our nation will see a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. Donald T…
Let’s take a look at why Donald Trump supporters may be a little upset.
A shout-out to Rep. Adrian Smith — I am 100% behind you. So now you are an embarrassment to the 3rd District? Then I must be also.
Having been privileged to be present at the very beginning of the 1960s race-related riots — in New York in 1964, as a news intern — I’m here …
Despite the looming legitimate change of power in the executive branch, I believe it is imperative the Senate hold this president, Donald John…
Insurrectionist Rep. Adrian Smith’s vote against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win signifies his support for Wednesday’s seditious at…
“We must build on the work from the last four years to spur innovation.” — Rep. Adrian Smith, E-news, Dec. 5, 2020.
Our Central District Health Department is now saying the coronavirus curve is “flattening” when in fact the coronavirus cases count has droppe…
A couple of months ago the Independent published a letter of mine where I proposed that President Trump demonstrated all the traits of a perso…
Rep. Adrian Smith was representing disenfranchised Trump voters in his district in objecting to the Biden confirmation.