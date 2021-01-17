 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks for dessert!
0 comments

Thanks for dessert!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday evening, Jan. 8, we went to eat at Tommy’s Restaurant for pie and ice cream. The waiter who took the order and served it said that the bill was covered by someone who was at the restaurant.

Thank you to whoever you are. We will pay it forward.

Jon Sass

Grand Island

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts