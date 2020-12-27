Thanks for help after fall
The spending bill/COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. House and the Senate this week is a complete abomination. President Trump has rightl…
As expected, the current quick decrease in virus cases is being attributed to the mask mandate, yet looking at the case graph from the Central…
It is evident that lies, distortions and conspiracy theories can go halfway around the globe before facts, evidence and truth can get their boots on.
The coronavirus has affected almost everything we do, or should I say, don’t do anymore. Christmas will soon be here and our celebrations may …
The numbers describing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and in Nebraska as of Dec. 15 tell a story of appalling mismanagement.
The Constitution in its preamble mentions promoting the general welfare.
I enjoyed Sue Gulzow’s letter to the editor. I think she touched unknowingly upon one of the major reasons the COVID-19 virus is being transfe…
“The good person out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth what is good.” — Luke 6:45a
The Wreaths Across America committee for the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this s…
The cartoon on Wednesday’s editorial page under the words “Unto us a vaccine is born” depicts a vial of COVID-19 vaccine as the equivalent of …