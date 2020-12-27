 Skip to main content
Thanks for help after fall
On Monday morning, Dec. 21, I fell down on the ice in the parking lot at the YMCA on Third Street while I was walking to my car. A man, who I did not know, came along and helped me up again. Thank you to whoever you are.

Jon Sass

Grand Island

