Thanks for help with emergency car repairs

Driving in to Grand Island from Lincoln yesterday on I-80, I drove over part of a semi-truck tire that was on the road. Not hearing or feeling any damage, I continued on.

Later in the evening, on approaching my car from the front, I could see plastic pieces hanging from under the front of the car. It was too late on a Friday evening to take my car to a repair shop. An online search found USA Auto Body and Repair was open on Saturday morning.

First thing Saturday morning I called the owner, Mike Milbourn, and he said to bring my car right over. As it turned out, the engine splash guard was broken into a few pieces. He removed them and advised me on a good place to get replacement parts. Before I could ask how much I owed, he said there would be no charge!

Many thanks and God’s abundant blessings to Mike and his family!

Marie Schlater

Lincoln