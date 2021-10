On Friday, Oct. 8, my sister-in-law and I decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather by eating out in your city.

A very nice gentleman paid for our lunch tab at Tso’s. We would like to let him know it was much appreciated. We will certainly try to “pay it forward” soon.

We also noted and appreciated the signs on the sidewalk around your town reminding all of us to be kind.

Gerene Willis

Aurora