A big thank you to my family, sorority sisters, Telephone Pioneers and church friends and neighbors who helped me after my accident.

A special thanks to Nora, Bonnie, Donna, Ann and the Zuelows for all you have done. It’s nice to know who you can truly count on. What a crazy and wild year we’re having. Thanks again!

Deb Ahrens

1508 N. Taylor

