The Grand Island Knights of Columbus conducted their Free Throw Contest on Feb. 7. Even though it was a really snowy weekend, contestants were able to attend.

The Knights would like to thank the following for their help: Mike Follmer, Brent Keenportz, Larry Kuta, John Schwieger, Josh Jones, Steve Martin, Pete Morgan, Randy Arens, Jared Hardy and Matt Mack. The Knights would also like to thank Dick Ross at Grand Island Central Catholic for the use of the gym.