Thanks for the ride home!

  • 0

Last week Thursday, a cold and blustery day, I drove to Hy-Vee to do grocery shopping. When I got out of the car, the wind slammed my car door shut — I was locked out of my car.

I entered the store, undecided what to do, when an employee greeted me and asked, “How are you doing today?” I laughed and told her I was locked out of my car. She left for a few minutes when another employee, Cheyenne from Customer Service, approached and advised someone would drive me home to pick up another set of keys for my car.

She called another employee Nate. He said wait by the door while he got his car and he would drive me home. While driving home and back to the store, we had a nice visit--a really pleasant young man.

It’s true that Hy-Vee employees go above and beyond to help their customers. I was so thankful for their help on such a cold day. Needless to say, I will continue to shop at Hy-Vee.

Juanita Simonds

