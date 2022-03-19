The better Bob for Nebraska

Robert J. Borer (Bob Borer) candidate for Nebraska Secretary of State.

I met Bob nearly 20 years ago at a gym in Lincoln. We immediately realized we had much in common, and I was especially impressed with his workout routine and knowledge of taking care of oneself. He and his wife were raising six children, who were being home schooled, and learning about right and wrong through solid Christian instruction.

I also got to spend time with Bob at competitive events, endurance races and such. Since we were both in the same age group, I noticed I rarely beat him, but I had no problem with that, because I liked the guy. In fact, my wife and I enjoy spending time with Bob and his wife, Cheryl.

After Bob’s retirement as a firefighter nearly two years ago, I began following his new career. Through social media, he was educating people about government overreach and election transparency. Bob works tirelessly educating others, and I know personally about the long hours Bob has invested in this incredible passion of his. It was then that I realized that this guy was a warrior, a “truth warrior.” Whatever this man sets his mind to, it is a relentless pursuit, threaded with wisdom, honesty and integrity.

My friend Bob is recipient of the inaugural Congressional Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, our nation’s highest civilian award for bravery. I know that Bob will do all he can to ensure that he brings accountability, courage and transparency to our elections.