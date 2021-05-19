The good life evident in Go Big GIVE results

Living in a small town, such as Grand Island, has many large payoffs. The ability to see our community rise to the occasion every year to surpass the Go Big GIVE goal is one of those payoffs. A total of 144 local nonprofit organizations shared $1,306,843 in donations made by our community. I want to thank every donor that gave; your dollars create a positive impact in the Greater Grand Island area. Donors make a difference!
I also want to thank the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way for your continued efforts in organizing and implementing a successful give day. The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and their fund holders alone contributed $121,755 to the bottom line of Go Big GIVE.
Small town living has its perks; watching the local community surround worthy causes on an annual basis sure is the good life.