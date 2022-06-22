The ‘real cause’ of mass school shootings

Here’s what caused the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and other school and mass shootings.

It’s what schools are teaching students. There is no after life consequences for your actions, there’s hopelessness and depression. Violent music, videos and video games glorify and encourage killing. In addition, liberal activist judges’ rulings restrict law enforcement from preventing the shootings before they happen. And these judges’ rulings have manufactured rights that protect the music and video industry. Mental health experts and some conservative groups have warned about the dangerous effects these violent videos and video games, especially Dungeons and Dragons, have on young people for years. In almost every mass school shooting including Uvalde there were postings on social media, mental health and other warnings that were ignored by law enforcement and school officials.

Biden, the Democrats and liberals refuse to acknowledge any of this because their goal is gun control and restrictions on gun purchases. But there is a simple solution that would prevent all school shootings. Hold the music and video industry civilly accountable for what they are doing, reverse these activist judges’ rulings and restore discipline and teach responsibility in classrooms. Also, put simple security cameras at all school doors with a central full-time monitor; and if a gunman approaches, all doors could be immediately electronically locked with immediate response from law enforcement. Until the Democrats, liberals, media and school officials admit what is actually causing school shootings and adopt the solutions I’ve recommended, they will continue.

During the Clinton administration, Robert Reich made a profound and sickening statement, “Never let a tragedy go to waste.” And Biden and the Democrats are definitely using the Uvalde tragedy to promote their gun control agenda.