The truth is key to ending division

In the past year we have seen a president and his supporters threaten our democracy by trying to overturn a legitimate election with baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories, beginning even before the election. We have seen a president try to pressure election officials and state legislators to go against their sworn duty. We have heard the president, in a taped phone call, try to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to commit voter fraud.

We have seen a president incite a mob to attack the sacred halls of our Capitol, try to stop the constitutional process that was going on inside, kill a policeman and endanger the very lives of our elected officials.

The facts are clear: This was a free and fair election, the most transparent in history. Joe Biden won by over 7 million votes, and won the electoral vote 306-232.

What is hard to believe are polls that show that over 70% of Republicans still believe these baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories of Donald Trump and his supporters, that the election was somehow rigged and that Trump instead won in a landslide. They are living in an alternate reality. They are blind to the fact that it was really Trump who was trying to steal an election. What will it take to open their eyes to the truth?

Our country is tragically split, perhaps more than ever before in our history. Only the truth will end the strife and division that is tearing our country apart and endangering the very democracy that we say we cherish. We desperately need our Republican leaders, our religious leaders and our newspaper editors to have the courage to boldly proclaim the truth once and for all: That Joe Biden won the election, fair and square.