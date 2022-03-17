There are questions about selling veterans’ land

Excuse me, Grand Island City Council, you’re selling the land given to the veterans, taken over by the State, and given to Grand Island. Is this correct?

I applaud CHI Nebraska for their continuing growth in the medical field. I think they are reinforcing their efforts to make Grand Island a medical community. I do think there are other available locations in the vicinity where they could add services. Maybe I would see the veterans ground as such if I saw anything that indicated the proceeds from the sale would go to benefit the veterans. The City Council has not provided such information.

Along with that thought I believe — correct me if I’m wrong — The Independent stated in a previous article that this would need a vote of the people. The White Lotus Group are very reputable and I’m sure have their plate full with COVID, increased cost of materials, labor shortages and other projects they were involved in prior to all the above.

Most importantly this is the last stand for those who have served, those who are serving and those who can serve no more. The remaining acres need to be dedicated to them. Housing, a park, etc., to just start the ball bouncing. I commend the council people who voted against this project for lack of information. I also critique the council and mayor for not being more clear.

I believe the street is named Memorial Drive. Let’s keep it that way — thinking of the veterans. Once this tract is divided, there is no more. The community years ago saw the future and gave the veterans a home and income — lest we forget. I hope the community will rise to the cause and support the veterans.