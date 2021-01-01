There are several good reasons for spending limits

In a Dec. 27 opinion piece, Kendall Bartling argued against Gov. Pete Ricketts’ push for education spending limits, asserting that “There is no real reason, save for crippling the public school system … to enforce spending limits.” State law already limits education spending growth to 2.5 to 5.5%, depending on the district. Regardless, there are several compelling reasons why further spending limits are reasonable.

Nebraska has an exceptional education system, which U.S. News ranks sixth in the country, and spends $12,299 per pupil, slightly above the national average of $11,762. However, before making the erroneous conclusion that Nebraska’s excess spending is responsible for that outperformance, consider a few other states. New York spends a sky-high $22,366 per pupil and ranks a mediocre 22nd. Utah spends a measly $6,953 per pupil and ranks 10th. Florida spends $8,920 per pupil and ranks third. See a trend? Me neither. The most absurd statement Bartling made is that “Schools should … invest as much as possible into each and every student.” What? Spending “as much as possible” is never an efficient idea. The goal should be to optimize quality relative to spending.

Unsurprisingly, Bartling failed to mention the true motivation behind spending limits, and no, it isn’t because Gov. Ricketts is an evil conspirator against public education. It is property tax relief. The two policies go hand in hand, and his failure to mention the cost of ever growing education spending is dishonest. I sympathize with the argument that spending decisions should be local, but school districts depend on state grants for a portion of their budgets, giving the state power. I doubt Bartling would advocate for abolishing state grants, which would free school boards from the wishes of state-level politicians. Spending limits may sound unappealing, but given Nebraska’s context, they are a reasonable policy.