There is no place for negative campaigning

I wish to echo the sentiment of Cathy Howard’s letter to the editor in Saturday’s Independent. Sen. Dan Quick is a great man of faith and integrity and a responsive state senator. Like the Howard family, my wife and I received excellent care from Alice Quick in the labor and delivery room when our oldest child was born six years ago. We also attend Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Cathy Howard and the Quicks.
Dan and Alice take ownership of their faith and are active ministers at the 8 a.m. Mass at Blessed Sacrament. Dan also puts his faith in action for our council of the Knights of Columbus, where you can catch him flipping pancakes to help raise money for our diocese’s seminarians. I also greatly appreciate Dan’s respect for life from conception to natural death.
Dan is a responsive state senator looking out for all in his Grand Island district. I’ve reached out to Dan on a few issues during his time in office and I always received a thoughtful reply.
Like Mrs. Howard, I am also a lifelong Republican repulsed by the character assassination ads targeted at Dan Quick by the Republican Party. The firsthand experiences I have with Dan Quick illustrate his true character of a man of faith doing his best representing the people of Grand Island. I don’t understand the Republican Party’s negative tactics when we have our own strong candidate to build up and support instead of tearing down a well-respected member of our community.
Ray Aguilar and Dan Quick are two good men, but as the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Please join me in voting to re-elect Dan Quick to the Legislature.
