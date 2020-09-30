There is no place for negative campaigning

I wish to echo the sentiment of Cathy Howard’s letter to the editor in Saturday’s Independent. Sen. Dan Quick is a great man of faith and integrity and a responsive state senator. Like the Howard family, my wife and I received excellent care from Alice Quick in the labor and delivery room when our oldest child was born six years ago. We also attend Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Cathy Howard and the Quicks.

Dan and Alice take ownership of their faith and are active ministers at the 8 a.m. Mass at Blessed Sacrament. Dan also puts his faith in action for our council of the Knights of Columbus, where you can catch him flipping pancakes to help raise money for our diocese’s seminarians. I also greatly appreciate Dan’s respect for life from conception to natural death.

Dan is a responsive state senator looking out for all in his Grand Island district. I’ve reached out to Dan on a few issues during his time in office and I always received a thoughtful reply.