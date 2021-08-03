There’s not always two sides to a story

Your Sunday edition showed a glaring contrast in reporting about two of the biggest issues facing us today: the “big denial” and the “big lie.”

Ms. Carol Bryant courageously came forward and candidly talked about becoming ill from the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. Her story refutes the “big denial” that this virus and its variants are serious threats. The article clearly explains the need for all persons to become vaccinated and the continued need for masking in some situations. It provided excellent information to your reading public.

Immediately adjacent to Ms. Bryant’s story you gave space to the “big lie.” You reported on Mr. Frank’s pseudo-scientific theory that a vast conspiracy, involving an algorithm that only he has discovered, stole the election from Mr. Trump. The theory has zero support from any election official or auditor. It does not deserve reporting. Granted, the article attempted “balance” by stating that the theory has been repeatedly refuted.

However, such reporting implies that there is a legitimate controversy and therefore gives support to those who believe in the “big lie.” There are not “two sides to every story” when one side is false. Any reporting of a falsehood is the opposite of providing information to your reading public.