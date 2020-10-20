There should be a place to shop where all wear masks

I have just returned from the Hy-Vee grocery store and I would like to ask why can’t there be one place to shop at that requires masks. In the store I would estimate 60% to 65% of people are wearing a mask and 35% to 40% are not. Groceries are essential and the idea that no store would be willing to enforce a CDC recommendation to save our most vulnerable is almost as perplexing as seeing so many couples with the wife wearing a mask and the husband not. I don’t understand the logic.

We all know the answer to a business’ hesitancy to commit to a policy that, it would seem, would be in agreement with the majority of customers. The fear of the blowback we have all seen in other places from an abrasive and vocal minority of malcontents.

Everyone has a right to not wear a mask at home or at any place that the owner permits, but the idea that their freedom is somehow being infringed on if the owner of a private business is following health guidelines in the middle of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people is just ridiculous. I’m only suggesting that one store be safe for the people who are either vulnerable themselves or required to be in frequent contact with the vulnerable, or even for those who don’t want to roll the dice on long-term complications over something as elementary as wearing a mask. Senior citizens matter and those with health issues matter and they have to buy food. Why should they be put in harm’s way so needlessly?